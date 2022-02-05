Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Crew Energy (TSE:CR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$4.75 target price on the stock.

CR has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crew Energy to a buy rating and set a C$4.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy to C$4.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.53.

CR opened at C$3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.74. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$3.91. The company has a market cap of C$576.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$75.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,700,417.79.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

