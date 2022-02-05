Critical Comparison: Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) versus BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD)

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Airgain and BrewBilt Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain 0 2 3 0 2.60 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Airgain currently has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 98.20%. Given Airgain’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Airgain is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Profitability

This table compares Airgain and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain -10.36% -8.41% -6.22% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.2% of Airgain shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Airgain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Airgain has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, meaning that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Airgain and BrewBilt Brewing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain $48.50 million 1.97 -$3.28 million ($0.65) -14.55 BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 2.51 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

BrewBilt Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airgain.

Summary

Airgain beats BrewBilt Brewing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc. provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services. Its antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, and asset tracking devices. The company was founded on March 20,1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

