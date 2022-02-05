Croda International (LON:CRDA) PT Raised to GBX 8,700 at Barclays

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 8,500 ($114.28) to GBX 8,700 ($116.97) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($126.38) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($126.38) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 9,300 ($125.03) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,575 ($115.29).

Get Croda International alerts:

LON CRDA opened at GBX 7,730 ($103.93) on Thursday. Croda International has a 12 month low of GBX 6,032 ($81.10) and a 12 month high of £105.05 ($141.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £10.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,295.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9,048.31.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £100.99 ($135.78), for a total value of £201,980 ($271,551.49).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.