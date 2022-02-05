Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will announce earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Cross Country Healthcare reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 610.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 691,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 43,545 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

CCRN traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $22.55. 440,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,634. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $856.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

