CryptoBlades (SKILL) Price Reaches $7.30 on Major Exchanges

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.30 or 0.00017581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00052119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.43 or 0.07274063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00054471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,519.33 or 0.99990460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00053817 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006545 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 838,099 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

