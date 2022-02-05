CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Releases Earnings Results

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Shares of CSWI opened at $113.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $107.14 and a 52-week high of $145.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total transaction of $1,320,606.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,346 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 54.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 31,132 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

