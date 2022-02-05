Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $151.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cullen/Frost have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The fourth-quarter results reflect a rise in revenues and deposit balances. Improving loan and deposit balances on the back of economic growth are expected to boost margins. The company’s efforts to enhance its presence in the lucrative Texas markets via strategic branch openings and initiatives to further diversify its consumer loan portfolio will likely support loan-portfolio growth. Backed by a solid balance sheet position, Cullen/Frost’s capital-deployments seem sustainable. However, rising operating costs and a significant exposure to commercial loans might impede bottom-line growth. Any continuation of deterioration in credit quality will be concerning.”

CFR has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of CFR opened at $141.51 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $96.16 and a 12-month high of $143.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.78 and its 200 day moving average is $123.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 44.38%.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

