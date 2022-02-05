Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.44 and the highest is $4.62. Cummins posted earnings per share of $4.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $18.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.21 to $20.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $21.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.05 to $23.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Torray LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $228.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins has a 1-year low of $203.38 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.84.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

