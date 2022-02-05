Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CMI traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.60. 1,235,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.79. Cummins has a one year low of $203.38 and a one year high of $277.09.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cummins stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

