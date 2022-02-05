CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,000 ($40.33) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.99) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of LON:CVSG opened at GBX 1,860 ($25.01) on Friday. CVS Group has a one year low of GBX 1,634 ($21.97) and a one year high of GBX 2,835 ($38.12). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,113 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,313.86. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other CVS Group news, insider Richard Fairman bought 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,200 ($29.58) per share, with a total value of £19,954 ($26,827.10). Also, insider Richard Gray bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,224 ($29.90) per share, for a total transaction of £22,240 ($29,900.51). Insiders bought 4,227 shares of company stock valued at $9,247,880 in the last 90 days.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

