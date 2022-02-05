CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 749,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,850. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.53.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.