D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Trimmed by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 123,680 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,686. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $84.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

