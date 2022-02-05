D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 1.3% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $28,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 72.7% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 123,680 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $84.02 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,686 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

