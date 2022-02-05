Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 37,078 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,128 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,078 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $37.05 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

