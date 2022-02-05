Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 76,371 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,859,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,871,232. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.34. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

