Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $20.79 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $20,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after buying an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,771,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $69,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $302.97 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.26 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.