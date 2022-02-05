Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $37.43 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,817 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.7% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $37,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,504,267,000 after buying an additional 622,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,298,931,000 after buying an additional 503,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,359,000 after buying an additional 711,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after buying an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN opened at $171.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.