Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 720 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.