Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,892 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,752 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 1.5% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $33,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $150,879,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,578 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $58,226,000. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $41.40 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

