DAOstack (GEN) Trading Down 20.6% Over Last Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $128,808.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,432.04 or 0.99883186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00075041 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00021057 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00028333 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.93 or 0.00494047 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

