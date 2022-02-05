Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 16.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,072,000 after purchasing an additional 385,880 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Datadog by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Datadog by 6,107.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,208,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog stock opened at $150.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,073.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.51. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.16.

In other news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $11,511,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total transaction of $2,863,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,487,099 shares of company stock worth $261,534,328. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

