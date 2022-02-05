Datamine (DAM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,697.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last week, Datamine has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $217,969.45 and $7,697.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.48 or 0.00322102 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000125 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006589 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000911 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.35 or 0.01200162 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,251,269 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

