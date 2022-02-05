David L. Geyer Sells 16,000 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Stock

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $408,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schneider National by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 385,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 233,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Schneider National by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 163,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SNDR. Stephens raised their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.03.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

