Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. UBS Group started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.81.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $179.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.01.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

