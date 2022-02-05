Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in CSG Systems International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 692,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSG Systems International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,658,000 after purchasing an additional 48,168 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in CSG Systems International by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 375,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CSG Systems International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CSG Systems International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Shares of CSG Systems International stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.32. 225,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,245. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSGS. William Blair began coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.