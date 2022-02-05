Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 1,476 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,393,000 after purchasing an additional 707,712 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 100,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $56.39 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.70.

SON has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

