Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 6,603 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.54% of Argan worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 3.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the third quarter valued at about $626,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 24,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Argan by 8.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGX opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.53. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.50.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

