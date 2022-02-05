Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $80.18 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

