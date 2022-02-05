Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $7.84 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up 1.5% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,459,000 after acquiring an additional 130,437 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 911,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,933,000 after purchasing an additional 710,845 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeGreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 324,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 180,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLRN stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $30.55 and a 52-week high of $30.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62.

