Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $41.40 and a one year high of $64.53.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

