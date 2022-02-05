Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 5,709 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up 1.5% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at $539,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 122,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $30.68.

