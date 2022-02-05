Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 6,501 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Employers by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Employers by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Employers by 86,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Employers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

