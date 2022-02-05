Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 265.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 53.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of EHC stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.25. 1,462,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.12. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.