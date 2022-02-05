Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.1% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,491,000 after purchasing an additional 680,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,754,000 after purchasing an additional 746,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,463,000 after acquiring an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.38.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

