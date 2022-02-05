Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $145.16 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

