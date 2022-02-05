Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) versus Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Critical Review

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Decisionpoint Systems alerts:

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decisionpoint Systems 4.01% 13.01% 5.14% Vimeo -9.35% -10.17% -5.72%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Decisionpoint Systems and Vimeo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vimeo 0 4 4 0 2.50

Vimeo has a consensus target price of $36.57, indicating a potential upside of 168.32%. Given Vimeo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Decisionpoint Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and Vimeo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decisionpoint Systems $63.36 million 0.79 $2.86 million $0.34 21.15 Vimeo $283.22 million 7.95 -$50.63 million N/A N/A

Decisionpoint Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vimeo.

Summary

Decisionpoint Systems beats Vimeo on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services. The company was founded on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc. owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos. In addition, the company offers professional video hosting solutions for small businesses. It provides solutions for creative professionals, small businesses, enterprises, education sector, fitness centers, and faith teams. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York. Vimeo, Inc.(NasdaqGS:VMEO) operates independently of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of May 24, 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.