Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.66

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.57. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 5,497 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Deep Down alerts:

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Deep Down had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter.

Deep Down, Inc focuses on complex deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and products used between the platform and the wellhead. The firm’s services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, installation buoyancy, remotely operated vehicles and tooling, marine vessel automation, control, and ballast systems.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Down Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Down and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.