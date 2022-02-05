DeHive (DHV) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a market capitalization of $439,196.19 and $132,375.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00052261 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.53 or 0.07275862 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00054783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,624.55 or 0.99769975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00054139 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006548 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

