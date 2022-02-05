Dero Trading 49.8% Higher This Week (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Dero has a total market cap of $121.68 million and approximately $431,293.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $10.89 or 0.00026314 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 49.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,399.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.38 or 0.07283684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.00294990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.36 or 0.00776258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011625 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00010582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00071168 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00404887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.77 or 0.00238577 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,169,952 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

