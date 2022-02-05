Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

DM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cross Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.12.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 215.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Desktop Metal by 515.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

