Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,408 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in comScore were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in comScore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in comScore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in comScore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in comScore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in comScore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get comScore alerts:

SCOR opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. comScore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

comScore Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.