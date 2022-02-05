Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,408 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in comScore were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in comScore during the first quarter valued at $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in comScore by 3.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in comScore by 14.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in comScore during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in comScore during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of SCOR opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $243.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.13. comScore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

