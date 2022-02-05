Deutsche Bank AG Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 37.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLYS. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tilly’s by 22.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Tilly’s during the second quarter worth $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Tilly’s during the third quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $533,064.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326 in the last 90 days. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

