Deutsche Bank AG Has $194,000 Holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 126,028 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,646,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after purchasing an additional 742,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,969,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 202,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 287,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 131,765 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $452.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.46. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $8.90.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a negative net margin of 14,004.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

