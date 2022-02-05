Deutsche Bank AG Has $194,000 Holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 126,028 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,646,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after buying an additional 742,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,486,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 287,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 503.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 244,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 668,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 222,456 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a negative net margin of 14,004.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.