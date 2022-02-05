Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 178,757 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after buying an additional 1,644,986 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 8,700.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 741,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 733,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 860,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 419,561 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 779,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 412,216 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 304,217 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NR stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

