Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,207 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 24.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caesarstone by 980.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 21.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 162.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 9.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

CSTE stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $425.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.80. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $163.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Caesarstone’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Caesarstone Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

