Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,207 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 980.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 21.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 162.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 9.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $425.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Caesarstone’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

CSTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

