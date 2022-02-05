Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Sell Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.88) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.43) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.50) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.49) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 195 ($2.62).

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

