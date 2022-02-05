Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Sell Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.88) price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.43) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.50) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.49) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 195 ($2.62).
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s
Further Reading: Net Margin
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.