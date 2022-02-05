Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.68) to GBX 3,200 ($43.02) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $948.12.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.15. 258,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,945. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.65. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $156.66 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,858,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after acquiring an additional 149,761 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

